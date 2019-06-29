|
|
In Memory Of
Brock R. Snyder Sr.
Sept. 18, 1935 - Dec. 28, 2018
Friends and colleagues of Brock Snyder and family are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, July 6th at his home in Berryton, KS at 5:00 pm. Dinner at 6:00, followed by the memorial service and fireworks. His family welcomes all to share stories of Brock and honor his memory. The event is outdoors and informal - feel free to dress comfortably.
E-mail RSVP to [email protected] or text 785/845-9015 for directions
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on June 29, 2019