Bruce Harrison Bruce E. Harrison passed away @ home on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.



Bruce was born on December 14th, 1942 to Robert S. & Loretta B. Harrison in San Antonio, Texas.



Bruce worked 47 years in the glass industry working for City Glass & Harding Glass in Topeka.



Bruce is survived by his loving wife Lisa & his canine companion "Gracie", 4 children: Stacy (Doug) Miller, Kevin, Shane (Amie) & Ryan & 2 granddaughters Alexandra & Rylee, 3 brothers: Ron ( Frieda) & Delbert (Cheryl) of Manhattan, Ks & Kenny of Topeka.



He was preceeded in death by his parents, 1 brother Robert & a sister Patricia Ebert.



A memorial service will be held @ a later date due to the covid 19 virus.



