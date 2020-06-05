Bruce Harrison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Harrison Bruce E. Harrison passed away @ home on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

Bruce was born on December 14th, 1942 to Robert S. & Loretta B. Harrison in San Antonio, Texas.

Bruce worked 47 years in the glass industry working for City Glass & Harding Glass in Topeka.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife Lisa & his canine companion "Gracie", 4 children: Stacy (Doug) Miller, Kevin, Shane (Amie) & Ryan & 2 granddaughters Alexandra & Rylee, 3 brothers: Ron ( Frieda) & Delbert (Cheryl) of Manhattan, Ks & Kenny of Topeka.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, 1 brother Robert & a sister Patricia Ebert.

A memorial service will be held @ a later date due to the covid 19 virus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved