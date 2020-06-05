Bruce Harrison Bruce E. Harrison passed away @ home on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.
Bruce was born on December 14th, 1942 to Robert S. & Loretta B. Harrison in San Antonio, Texas.
Bruce worked 47 years in the glass industry working for City Glass & Harding Glass in Topeka.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife Lisa & his canine companion "Gracie", 4 children: Stacy (Doug) Miller, Kevin, Shane (Amie) & Ryan & 2 granddaughters Alexandra & Rylee, 3 brothers: Ron ( Frieda) & Delbert (Cheryl) of Manhattan, Ks & Kenny of Topeka.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, 1 brother Robert & a sister Patricia Ebert.
A memorial service will be held @ a later date due to the covid 19 virus.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.