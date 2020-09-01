Derby, Baugh, Bruce William, 72, a wonderful Christian husband, father of three and grandfather of five, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a heroic fight with cancer. He died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Bruce was born in Vallejo, California, on November 19, 1947, to Erma LaVerne Ehrsam and Robert Cunningham Baugh.



Bruce spent his early childhood in Key West, Florida as his father was stationed there as a Submariner in the Navy. He was active in football, a competitive wrestler, and a great debater. He graduated from Manhattan High School, Manhattan, Kansas, in 1965 before joining the United States Navy Seabees and then served as a Navy Photographer for 4 years.



In 1966 Bruce met the love of his life, Jennifer Schultz. They were married on January 25, 1969, in Newton, Kansas. They were married for 51 wonderful years. Bruce and Jennifer had 3 daughters, and they were Bruce's pride and joy! Bruce graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering focused in Structural Engineering. Bruce spent his professional career designing structures, detailing rebar, managing facilities and projects for the local, state, and federal government. He retired in 2017 from the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita. Until about a month before his death, Bruce was actively involved in coordinating meetings of the "Kip Club" with friends from his college days. Bruce was an avid coin collector and enjoyed teaching others about coins. Recently, Bruce donated a collection of coins to the Derby Historical Museum celebrating the founding of Derby. He also enjoyed learning 3D detailing. He was a friend to everyone.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Keith Ecklund.



He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer of Derby; daughters, Heather Jani of Derby, Hilary Ecklund of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Sydney Kaus of Andover; Grandchildren Lauren Jani of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, Carly Ecklund, Gage, Reid, and Chase Kaus; two brothers, John and James; two nieces, one nephew, beloved yellow lab Sammy and many other beloved friends and extended family.



Funeral services for Bruce will be Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, Wichita 67206. Burial will be at Hill Crest Cemetery, 10102 East 95th Street South, Derby 67037.



Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby 67037, as well as one hour prior to funeral services at Holy Cross.



Memorial contributions in honor of Bruce Baugh may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, Kansas 67218.



