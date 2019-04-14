|
Bryan Elliott Christensen Bryan Elliott Christensen, my husband and the love of my life surrendered his earthly body to a peaceful home in heaven on Friday, April 12, 2019 . Born June 3, 1962 in Wellington, Kansas, to his loving parents Gerald (Chris) and Karen Christensen. Bryan has two sibling Cindee Williams and Eric Christensen (Lake Lotawana, MO). Cindee is married to Kyle with two children Benjamin and Avery Stratton, all residing in Topeka, KS. Eric is married to Kelly with three children: Zachary, Tristan and Chloe.
Bryan graduate from Topeka West High School 1980. At Emporia State University he participated in tennis and ran cross country graduating in 1986. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and his Grandmother Lola Palmer was house Mother.
Bryan was the love of my life. We had actually met in 1980 while Bryan was in Colombia, South America on a summer trip and we reconnected 35 years later. It was a whirl wind romance and we were married in my hometown of Manizales, Colombia on June 30, 2012. It was an outdoor wedding on a beautiful summer day, with close family attending.
Bryan was an avid golfer with a 5 handicap. There could never be too many golf clubs in the house, the garage and office. He enjoyed traveling. His last trip was to Key West, Florida, in March. Always up for new adventures, he had his pilot's license - feeling free in the air. He had an appreciation for performance vehicles. His last beauty was a 2017 Grand Sport Corvette with a 6.21 liter engine having 670 horsepower. He received enjoyment from collecting high end time-pieces. His secret passion was watching the cooking channel.
For most of Bryan's professional career he was the Vice President of Rail Sales at PTMW Inc. Starting with the company when it was a group of three people; then helped grow it into the thriving business it is today with over 200 employees. He was a respected individual in the rail industry and at PTMW.
What I can say most about my husband is that he was truly, liked by everyone he met. He never knew a stranger and had an uncanny ability to remember names of everyone he met. He truly appreciated life and his friends. Never ever a bad word to say about anyone - he focused on the good in life and the good everyone had to offer - seeing the beauty in everything. One of his friends recently text me and said "I never met anyone that just made you feel so good to be around". That was my Bryan. His second love in life was his dog Zoe' who will miss him deeply.
The 19th Hole Get Together will be on Thursday, April 18th at his friend Patti's house, 5:30-7:30 PM. Come have a cocktail and hors d'oeuvres to reminisce with friends and family. Let's raise a glass to Bryan! The celebration of life will begin on Friday, April 19th at Dove Funeral Home, 37th and Wanamaker at 10:30 AM. A buffet lunch will be served immediately afterwards at Topeka Country Club. Please no flowers or plants, reserve flowers for the living. Donations directly to the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Bryan will be sorely missed by all his loved ones and will leave a hole in our lives, but we will hold those special memories in our hearts. He was the love of my life and best friend.
Until We Meet Again Amorcito
Your Loving Wife,
Claudia Arbelaez
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019