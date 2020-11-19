1/1
Bryan Joseph Kelly
1994 - 2020
Bryan Joseph Kelly, 26, of Topeka, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1994, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Thomas and Vicky (Frost) Kelly. He was a 2013 graduate of Washburn Rural High School, attended Washburn University and later graduated in 2017 from Washburn Tech in Topeka.

Bryan was employed by Target Distribution Center in Topeka for six years being promoted to a Maintenance Technician.

He attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka.

Bryan married Karoline E. Kuhn on April 17, 2015 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives of the home. Other survivors include three children, Klementine Kelly, Hudson Kelly and Sage Kelly of the home; his parents, Tom and Vicky Kelly of Topeka; 11 siblings, including his identical twin brother, Aaron Kelly of Fountain, CO; his mother and father-in-law, Beth & David Kuhn of Topeka; two brother-in-law's; paternal grandparents, Jack and Diane Kelly of Lawrence, KS; his maternal grandmother, Marilyn Frost of Topeka; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Frost.

Bryan's favorite hobbies were disc golfing, hiking on trails, kayaking, painting, long boarding, fixing stuff and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs Fan. He loved traveling to Hawaii and asked Karoline to marry him there.

A private family ceremony will be held at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Karoline Kuhn to be used for their children's education. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
