Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Bryan Keith Schoonover

Bryan Keith Schoonover Obituary
Bryan Keith Schoonover Bryan Keith Schoonover, 42, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He attended Highland Park High School. Bryan owned and operated Schoonover's Auto Repair and was later employed by LKQ in Topeka.

Survivors include his wife, Amanda; three sons, Joseph, Kason and Blake Schoonover; his mother, Beverly Schoonover; two sisters; two brothers; and many friends who were like family.

Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and helping family and friends. He was an avid K.C. Chiefs, Royals and KU Jayhawks fan. To view a full obituary, service information and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
