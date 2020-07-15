Bryce M. Baker, aged 37, passed away July 8, 2020 due to the coronavirus. He was born March 27, 1983 in Topeka, Kansas. He was the son of Carla (Barker) and Jack Baker.
Bryce was a free spirit who loved music, film, art, and literature.
His friends and family will always remember his friendship, gregarious smile, and sense of humor.
Bryce is survived by his ex-wife Kari and son Chance, through whom Bryce lives on. He was preceded in death by both his parents, and grandparents Carl & Betty Barker, Hazel Baker.
A service to celebrate Bryce's life will be held at a later date.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Chance's education. You can access this page on www.gofundme.com
website, searching, "Bryce Baker Memorial to Benefit Chance's Learning"
