Brynn H. Stewart Brynn H. Stewart, 65, of Manhattan, Kansas and formerly of Wamego, Kansas passed away at her home Monday, November 18, 2019.
Brynn was born March 17, 1954 in Wamego, the daughter of Jess E. and Lauranell (Hawkinson) Stewart. She graduated from Wamego High School in 1972, was a member of WHS National Honor Society, and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. She attended Bradford College in Haverhill, Massachusetts before transferring to Kansas University and graduating with a degree in Art History. She spent a summer studying throughout Europe, visiting museums and other historical sites.
After graduation, Brynn lived in Kansas City for more than 20 years. She worked at various jobs, including several years at Johnson County Library. Brynn returned to the Wamego and Manhattan area where she resided until her death. She was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and painting, as well as excelling at vocal music. She and Lynn enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado. Brynn often volunteered in the community. She loved each of her dogs very much and they meant the world to her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Stewart.
Brynn is survived by her mother, Lauranell Stewart of Wamego; her sister, Brett Stewart-Platt (Greg) of Wamego; her brother, Bart Stewart (Jenny) of Wamego; her significant other, Lynn King, Jr., his parents Lynn King, Sr. and wife Sue of Manhattan; nieces and nephews: Brook Stockebrand of Wamego, Piper Deans (Jay), Olathe, KS, Ames Howard of Manhattan, Mason Stewart (Rachel) of Mission, KS, Dane Stewart, Kansas City, and Spencer Stewart of Lawrence, KS.
A funeral service for Brynn will be held Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego with private burial in Wamego City Cemetery. Family will greet friends during a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials are suggested to the Purple PAWS Animal Shelter, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019