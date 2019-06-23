|
|
Buddy S. ""Bud"" Steinle Buddy Stuart Steinle, 84, of Osage City, Kansas passed away on June 20, 2019 at home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church at 219 South 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas. Visitation with family will be held at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City, Kansas on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.. Interment will follow the service at the Osage City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to First United Methodist High School Scholarship Fund, Osage City Ecumenical Christian Action Team (ECAT) food and clothing pantry or Midland Care and send in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019