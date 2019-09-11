|
C. Frank Foster C. Franklin "Frank" Foster, 83, of Tecumseh, passed peacefully into eternity on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He was born to Byron and Flossie Foster on September 6, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas. Frank graduated from Topeka High School in 1954. He married Donna Zirkle on August 25, 1957 in Kansas City.
Frank worked for Penn Mutual for 13 years and was also a broker for many insurance companies. In 1994, Frank and his son, Vince, founded Foster Financial, where he retired in 2013.
Frank was a member of the Christian Business Men's Committee and was the organizer and MC for the Mayor's Prayer Luncheon for 38 years. He was a member of Topeka Bible Church and served as a worship leader and choir director there for many years. He sang in a worship group called the Joy Singers. Frank was an evangelist at heart and shared his faith both in and outside of work. He was a motivational speaker and traveled the United States telling others how to have success in life, with faith in Jesus being the primary goal of his speeches.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Foster; daughters, Denise (Matt) Lockard, Shelly (Bob) Finuf; son, Vince (Tami) Foster; grandchildren, Blake Finuf, Nikki Kelley, Thad Lockard, Paige Ross, Cole Foster, Cody Foster; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Mack.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn Jacobs, Lavonne Foster and his brother, Byron Foster.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Saturday, September, 14, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will be private and at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, 3516 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO 64111 or Topeka Bible Church Missions.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019