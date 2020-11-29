1/1
C. Neil Crane
C. Neil Crane, 84, of Lyons, passed away November 24, 2020 at Founder's Crest, Wichita. He was born October 18, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Albert Sears and Virginia Neil Crane.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Troy Schroeder officiating. Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at Lyons Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Hope Sanctuary in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. The service will be live streamed on Birzer Funeral Home's FaceBook page.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Birzer Funeral Home Inc
214 West Ave S
Lyons, KS 67554
(620) 257-2211
