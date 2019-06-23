Home

C. "Kay" Nichols C. "Kay" Nichols, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Jellison Chapel at Topeka Presbyterian Manor, 4712 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Good Samaritan Fund at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor, 4712 SW 6th St., Topeka, Kansas 66606.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To view Kay's full obituary and leave the family a special message, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
