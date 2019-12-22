|
Callea Mae (Dieball) Breiner Callea Mae Breiner, 43, of Alma, Kansas, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Wabaunsee High School Gym. Visitation is on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials suggested to the Callea Mae Breiner Memorial Fund to be used for her son's education. Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019