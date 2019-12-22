Home

More Obituaries for Callea Breiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callea Mae (Dieball) Breiner

Callea Mae (Dieball) Breiner Obituary
Callea Mae (Dieball) Breiner Callea Mae Breiner, 43, of Alma, Kansas, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Wabaunsee High School Gym. Visitation is on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials suggested to the Callea Mae Breiner Memorial Fund to be used for her son's education. Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
