Calvin "Rob" Fargo Calvin "Rob" Fargo, 57, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 17, 1962, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The son of C B and Bettie (Trickey) Price. He graduated from Muldrow High School in 1981. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Calvin was employed by the Prairie Band Casino.
Rob was preceded in death by his father C B Fargo in 1992.
He is survived by his mother, Bettie Price, Step-Father, Marshall Price, Brother, Todd Fargo, Half Sister, DeVonne Grizzle, Step-Brother, John Price, Step-Sister, Melanie Gottschalk.
A Private Graveside Service will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Rochester Cemetery, 1200 NW Menninger Rd., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to The at 5375 SW 7th St, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020