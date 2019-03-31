|
|
Camilla Ruth Thomson Camilla Ruth Thomson, 90, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aldersgate Village.
Camilla was born October 14, 1928 in Osage County, the daughter of Chris and Florence (Boruff) Christesen. She attended grade school in the Peterton 2 room school, District 64, and graduated from Osage City High School in 1946.
She worked at the Armonds Hotel & Cafe during her high school years and was employed at Osage Tent & Awning Company making pup tents for the Army during World War II. She worked at the Kansas State Lab in 1945 where she met her husband. She started with Southwestern Bell in Dallas in 1947 and transferred to Kansas City, MO in 1948, moving to Topeka in 1950. She retired as a Manager in July, 1986 after 35 years of service.
She was a Life member of Telephone Pioneers, Social Hour Club in Auburn, and Good Sam's Camping Club.
Camilla married Carroll D. Thomson on October 16, 1946 in Osage City. He died August 26, 2005. Survivors include daughters, Sherry (Larry) Atwood, Auburn, Cathy Jo Bartlett, Topeka; grandchildren, Jeff (Sandy) Atwood, Amanda (Patrick) Sonnier, Trish (Ray) Hester, Chris (Jessica) Hogan, Wes (Michelle) Hogan; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Auburn Christian Church. Inurnment will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village.
Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019