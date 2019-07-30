|
Candy Sue Degand Candy Sue Degand, age 63, of Alma, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home in Alma. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka. Memorial donations may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019