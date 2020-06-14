Carl Blevins R. Jr.
Carl Blevins, Jr. R. Fairview, KS Carl R. Blevins, Jr., 73, of Fairview, formerly of Topeka, died at his home May 30, 2020.

Among survivors are his wife Marilyn Hartter Blevins of the home, two children: William Blevins of Victoria. TX, Michele Kychik of Topeka, grandchild Kelli Kychik, sisters: Sharon Waters of Topeka, Christy Levings of Paola, Melissa Brown of Heber Springs, AR, brother Timothy Blevins of Mayetta.

Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for complete obituary/service information



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
