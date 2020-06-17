Father Carl Dekat
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Father Carl Dekat Father Carl M. Dekat, 92, of Flush, Kansas, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Flush. Visitation is Wednesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church; Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Father Carl Dekat Memorial Fund, to benefit various parishes. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved