Father Carl Dekat Father Carl M. Dekat, 92, of Flush, Kansas, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Flush. Visitation is Wednesday, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the church; Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions to Father Carl Dekat Memorial Fund, to benefit various parishes. Online condolences at www.campanellafuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.