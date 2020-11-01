1/1
Carl Elwood Henning
1933 - 2020
Carl Elwood Henning, 87, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1933 in Effingham, KS, the son of Oren Dean and Dorothy Catherine (Christie) Henning.

Carl grew up in Everest, Kansas and graduated from Everest High School. He served proudly in the U. S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. On August 28, 1956 he and Rita Rosenhoover were married. They moved to Topeka, Kansas where he worked for E I Dupont in Tecumseh, Kansas. They raised two daughters together. After Rita's passing in 1995 he returned to his north east Kansas roots and lived in Hiawatha, KS. He reconnected with and married Ilene (Larson) Van Epps on September 10, 2001.

Carl enjoyed traveling, reading, golf, crossword puzzles, playing cribbage and spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as his stepchildren and step grandchildren. Carl never met a stranger, and his infectious smile brightened countless souls. His sweet disposition made him a friend to all fortunate enough to meet him.

Carl is survived by his loving daughters, Beth Akins (Rich) of Lee's Summit, MO and Stacy Winters (Jeff) of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Sean Akins (Sarah), Shelley Bretsnyder (Eric), Allison Alexander (Mike), Kirsten Carolan (Alex), Rachel Toutges (Jordan), Sydney Winters and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Dodge of Alliance, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his wives Rita (Rosenhoover) Henning and Ilene (Larson) Henning. He is also preceded in death by his parents Dean and Dorthy (Christie) Henning and his half sister Delores (Andre) Goodpasture.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Penwell Gabel's Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604, with a memorial service following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of America chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 3846 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208.

For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
