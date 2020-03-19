Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Sandefur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl G. Sandefur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl G. Sandefur Obituary
Carl G. Sandefur Carl G. Sandefur, 90 made his transition at home 3-11-2020. Born February 22, 1930 to Edwin and Florence Sandefur in Lawrence, Kansas he attended Lawrence Memorial High School and graduated from KU in 1952. Was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, lifetime member of KU Alumni Association and earned 6 varsity letters in football and baseball. Carl married Delores Nixon June 3, 1952. He coached all sports at Hiawatha High School and went on to have his own Sale Company for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survivors include 1 daughter, Kim Sandefur, Topeka, 2 sons, Rex Sandefur, Topeka, Kyle (Brenda) Sandefur, Salina, 3 grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Friesen, Salina, Jason (Hope) Sandefur, Salina, Justin DiRe of Newport Beach, CA, 2 great grandchildren, Levi and Noah Friesen, Salina.

Life Celebration pending.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -