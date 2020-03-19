|
Carl G. Sandefur Carl G. Sandefur, 90 made his transition at home 3-11-2020. Born February 22, 1930 to Edwin and Florence Sandefur in Lawrence, Kansas he attended Lawrence Memorial High School and graduated from KU in 1952. Was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, lifetime member of KU Alumni Association and earned 6 varsity letters in football and baseball. Carl married Delores Nixon June 3, 1952. He coached all sports at Hiawatha High School and went on to have his own Sale Company for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survivors include 1 daughter, Kim Sandefur, Topeka, 2 sons, Rex Sandefur, Topeka, Kyle (Brenda) Sandefur, Salina, 3 grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Friesen, Salina, Jason (Hope) Sandefur, Salina, Justin DiRe of Newport Beach, CA, 2 great grandchildren, Levi and Noah Friesen, Salina.
Life Celebration pending.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020