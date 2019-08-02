|
Carl Lee Roney Carl L. Roney, 92, passed away July 30, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He was the fifth child of Walter and Rhoda Grace (Fann) Roney. Growing up on a farm near Waverly, KS, he graduated from Waverly High School. Carl started working on his family's farm at an early age.
On April 10, 1949 he was married to Johanna "Joan" Casten. They lived outside of Waverly and later built a home on the family homestead in 1960 where they remained for 50 years. Carl did carpenter work for several years until he gradually developed a full-time farming operation. In 1991 he retired from farming.
Carl was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities. His interests included farming, raising their children, and later in life he enjoyed woodworking, volunteering and traveling. He and his wife especially enjoyed spending winters in south Texas. During his retirement, Carl volunteered his carpenter skills helping to build homes in Reynosa, Mexico. He and his wife also enjoyed volunteer work at Stonecroft Ministries in Hollister, MO. In 2011, they moved to Brewster Independent Living in Topeka. After his wife's death, he moved to Mesa, AZ to be with his daughter Nancy, an RN, who managed his care.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna L. Roney on March 14, 2018.
Carl is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia (Lynn) Hultquist of Topeka and Nancy (Rick) Bobbitt of Mesa, AZ; three sons, David (Deborah) Roney of Bakersfield, CA, Daryl (Kris) Roney of Abilene, KS, and Rex (Karen) Roney of Andover, KS; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Waverly Cemetery. A light lunch will follow the service for friends and family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Waverly United Methodist Church, Waverly, KS 66871 or the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of the Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019