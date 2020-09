Carl Corona, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at the Gage Park Steak Grill shelter area in Topeka on September 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. Due to Covid 19, refreshments will not be provided, and masks and social distancing are required. A full obituary can be viewed at: angelsabovecs.com . Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SE 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.