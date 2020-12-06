Carl W. Quarnstrom, 92, Topeka, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas. He was born on October 8, 1928 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Axel and Gerda (Johnson) Quarnstrom.
He graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Junior College and then attended Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS graduating in 1950 with a Degree of Bachelor of Science. He taught at Oakley High School before volunteering for service in the United States Air Force during the Korean Action from 1951 to 1955. He then attended Washburn University Law School graduating with a Bachelor of Law Degree in 1957 and was later conferred the Degree of Juris Doctor.
He was a practicing lawyer and started his law career with the firm of Garlinghouse, Shaw and Hergenreter and later became a partner in the firm. He enjoyed the practice of law for 55 years.
While attending Bethany College he met Betty Hedlund and they were married on December 29, 1951 in the New Gottland Lutheran Church outside of McPherson, Kansas. They would have celebrated 69 years this month.
He was a member and President of the Topeka Bar Association. He enjoyed many years of working with fellow lawyers in the production of the Topeka Bar Show which was presented at the annual Kansas Bar Association Conventions in Topeka, serving as Chairman for eight of those productions. He was awarded the Warren W. Shaw outstanding Service Award from the Topeka Bar.
He was a member of the Board of Directors and President of the Topeka Symphony Society and President of the Board of Directors of Bethany College. He was member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topeka, KS, President of its council and helped in the development of Luther Place in Topeka.
He served for 20 years as a member of the Board of Directors of Capitol Federal Savings.
He enjoyed making beautiful furniture for his home and others and restoring his 1915 Model "T" Ford Roadster which he bought in 1946.
He was president of the Lake Sherwood Club and worked for the betterment of Lake Sherwood.
Survivors include his wife, Betty (Hedlund) Quarnstrom and sons David (Roxann) Quarnstrom of Shawnee, KS and Douglas (Helen) Quarnstrom of Prairie Village, KS; grandchildren Eric (Katherine), Chase, Mary Elizabeth and Joel Quarnstrom.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Ewbank and Adelyn Ewbank.
Inurnment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 725 SW Buchanan St, Topeka, KS 66606, or Bethany College, 335 E Swensson St., Lindsborg, KS 67456; or Topeka Symphony Society, PO Box 2206, Topeka, KS 66601.
