Carl "Gene" Whitesell Carl "Gene" Whitesell, 86 of Scranton, Kansas passed away on December 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Anne Whitesell, and his children Brenda Whitesell, Carla Childers, Mary Rogers, Pat Whitesell, Mike Whitesell, and Rita Burch.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday January 25, 2020 at Highland Cemetery (197th road) Scranton Kansas. Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held from 12:00 -3:30 p.m. at Carbondale ELM Community Building, 228 Main Street Carbondale, KS 66414.
For full obituary go to
www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020