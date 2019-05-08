|
Carl William ""Bill"" Spicer OSAGE CITY- Carl William "Bill" Spicer, 64, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
Carl William Spicer was born March 1, 1955 in Emporia, KS, the son of Clarence Edward and Claire Jean (Asklund) Spicer. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1973. He played JUCO basketball one year and then attend Emporia State University for a year.
Bill was joined in marriage to Jeri Patton on June 3, 1992. He worked as rural mail carrier and worked many years doing carpentry with Dave Hafenstein.
He was an avid sports fan, especially watching his daughter play volleyball. He was a member of the Rural Carriers Union and a director for the Swedish Mutual Aid.
Bill will be forever remembered by his wife, Jeri of the home; a daughter, Carly Spicer of Emporia; step-daughter, Sheri (Rod) Oswald of Osage City; a step-son, Dallas (Tracy) Lane of Reading; three sisters, Cindy Spicer of Phoenix, Arizona, Sue Spicer of Topeka and Joyce Burge of Topeka; a sister-in-law, Donna Spicer of Wakarusa, KS; a brother, LeRoy (Barbara) Spicer of Topeka; three grandchildren Rylie Oswald, Tyler Oswald and Callie Lane and along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Spicer and a grandson, Ryan Lane.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Osage City Community Building in Osage City, KS. Family will receive friends an hour before service at the Community Building. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery in Osage City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Lane Memorial Foundation and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523.
Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019