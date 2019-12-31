Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Layne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Layne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla Layne Obituary
Carla Layne Carla D. Layne, 59, Topeka, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.

Private graveside services will be held at the Carbondale Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -