Carla Layne Carla D. Layne, 59, Topeka, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Midland Hospice House.
Private graveside services will be held at the Carbondale Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020