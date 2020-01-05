|
|
Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina, 29, of Topeka, KS died, January 3, 2020.
Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
The complete obituary is located on the funeral home website, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020