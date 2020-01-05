Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina

Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina Obituary
Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina Carlos Emmanuel Colon Medina, 29, of Topeka, KS died, January 3, 2020.

Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

The complete obituary is located on the funeral home website, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
