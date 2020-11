Emmett-Carlyle Lee Clagett, 63, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in Emmett.Carlyle was cremated per his wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to help with funeral expenses may be sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com