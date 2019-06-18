|
|
Carlyle Greer Varner Carlyle Greer Varner, 87, of Berryton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born November 18, 1931 in Ellsinore, Missouri.
Carlyle was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Betty and one daughter, Debbie (Dan) Younger.
Cremation has taken place and as per Carlyle's wishes, there are no memorial services planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019