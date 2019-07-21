|
Carmen Simons Carmen Simons, 88, Auburn, Kansas (formerly of Topeka) passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Carmen was born July 27, 1930, in Topeka to Joseph and Anastasia Reynoso. On January 25, 1951, she and Cletus Simons were united in marriage, settling in Topeka in 1957 and were members of Mater Dei Holy Name Church.
Carmen's family and her faith meant everything to her. She was a loving wife and mother, and a wonderful homemaker. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Gary Simons, Joseph Simons (Jan), Pat Simons (Sharon), Carol Main (Frank) and Tim Simons (Beth); 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Reynoso; and sister, Mary McNeal; and many nieces and nephews. Carmen was preceded in death by her dear husband, Clete, on December 18, 2016, and her brothers, John, Joseph, Ralph and Raymond Reynoso.
A service celebrating Carmen's life will be Wednesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or , sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
