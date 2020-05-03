|
Carmen Sue Maupin Carmen Sue Maupin, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Brewster Health Center.
Carmen was born at home March 30, 1934 in Topeka, the daughter of Ernest L. and Mary (Henley) Lightbody. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1952. She attended Washburn University for two years while also working for the . She met her husband, Theron "Ted" Maupin, her freshman year at Washburn. They were married on November 12, 1955 after his discharge from the U.S. Army.
She spent 8 years working at Merchants National Bank as Secretary to the Senior V.P. until her daughter was born in 1962. From 1965-1976 she did temporary secretarial assignments at local businesses including BC/BS and Jostens; worked for the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court; was secretary to a Kansas representative during one legislative session, and also sold Avon. In 1976 she became Secretary to the City Engineer and retired from the City of Topeka in March, 1999.
Carmen was a long-time member of Countryside United Methodist Church where she was involved in the Koinonia Circle and United Methodist Women. She was also a proud member of Topeka P.E.O. Chapter DF.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Leigh Sheffield and husband, Michael, Perkasie, PA; two grandchildren, Micaela Sheffield, Dallas, TX and Spenser Sheffield, Perkasie, PA; and a sister, Marcena Absher, Meridian, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron; a brother, Orlin "Charlie" Lightbody; and two sisters, Ernestine Wagner and E. Carolyn Mossman.
Carmen was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Dove Cremations & Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Carmen will lie in state at the funeral home after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 and visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to Countryside United Methodist Church or the Brewster Place Foundation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020