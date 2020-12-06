Carol Ann (Carrico) Moritz passed away peacefully at her home in Salina, Kansas on Thursday, December 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Carol was born December 22, 1936 in Beloit the daughter of Melvin and Cecilia (Knaup) Carrico, the seventh of eight children. Because she was born so close to Christmas, her family named her Carol. At age five, Carol suffered a childhood illness that resulted in a significant hearing loss in both ears, eventually resulting in near total deafness. She wore a hearing aid throughout her life and learned to read lips to communicate. Despite her hearing loss, Carol loved music and learned to play the piano as a child. In her later years, she took great joy in in playing for her family-especially Christmas carols. Carol graduated from St. John's High School in Beloit, and attended Marymount College in Salina. During that time, she met and later married Louis Moritz of Tipton. They married November 10, 1956 at St. John's Church in Beloit, and made their home in Tipton. Between 1957 and 1963, Louie and Carol had six children.



In 1967, Louis was diagnosed with Huntington's disease, a hereditary neurological disorder. When Louis was no longer able to work in 1973, Carol went to work as a secretary at Tipton High School. She made many lifelong friends during this time and enjoyed the energy of the academic environment, but she couldn't support her family. When Louis required hospitalization in 1975, Carol moved her family to Salina, where she found work as an editor at School Specialty Supply's headquarters. Her children will always remember her fierce determination to provide them with a loving and secure environment during this difficult time.



Although Carol endured many hardships in her life, including losing her husband, twin daughters and three grandchildren to Huntington's Disease, she didn't allow those difficulties to define the contours of her life.



Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will remember her strong will-a will offset by her wonderful sense of humor, quick laugh and warm hugs. But most of all, they will remember her deep and abiding love for her family. Her most treasured times were those she shared with family.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband Louis, her twin daughters, Jean West and Joan Beard, and three grandchildren, Michael West, Nichola Beard and Adam Beard. She was also preceded by three sisters-Albertine Konzem, Cecilia Ludwig and Virginia Lichtenberger-and two brothers, Joseph Carrico, and (infant) James Carrico. She is survived by her children Kathy Moritz, Salina; Nancy Moritz, Lawrence; Larry (Cecilia) Moritz, Salina; and John (Renee) Moritz, Hays; grandchildren, Ben Gasper, Jeff Gasper, Stefanie Adam, Chris West, Jennifer Boss, Kathleen Wade, Sarah Landis, Anna Davis, Samuel Moritz, Cara Moritz, Amber Rogers, Daniel Moritz and Steven Moritz; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way-Baby Wade in June, 2021. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Maxine Wicks, Bennet, Neb. and Janet (Dan) Sparks, Salina.



Ryan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. The family will hold a private graveside service and will have a Memorial Mass celebrating Carol's life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 230 East Cloud, Salina, or Kindred Hospice, 2100 South Ninth Street, Salina, or in care of the family at Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, 67401.



Carol left this handwritten message for her children, "A mother's prayer is that her children will love each other long after her she is gone."



Rest in peace, Mom-your wish will be honored for generations to come.



