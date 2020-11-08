1/
Carol Ann (Duke) Premeaux
Carol Ann Premeaux, 85 Years, of Topeka, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.

She was born Carol Ann Duke on April 8, 1935, in Munday, Texas, the daughter of Ralph and Anna Lucille (Hayes) Duke. From the age of nine she was raised by her mother and her stepfather, Bailey Palmer. She graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1953 and Draughon's Business College in 1954.

Carol married Pierre Dalton Premeaux on September 3, 1965 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2010. Survivors include daughters; Karen Kay Wilson (Ron) of Garland, TX, Laura Lynn Premeaux of Garland, TX and Michelle Annette Deiter (Larry) of Meriden, KS; and granddaughters, Abbey Elizabeth Deiter and Allie Catherine Thomas (Gabriel). She was preceded in death by her husband; father, Ralph Duke; Mother, Lucille Palmer; Step-Father, Bailey Palmer; and brother Jimmy Dan Duke.

A private family interment will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan.Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720.

Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
