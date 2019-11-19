Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Countryside United Methodist Church
3221 SW Burlingame Rd.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Carol Donnette Parrett

Carol Donnette Parrett Obituary
Carol Donnette Parrett Carol Donnette Parrett, 72, of Topeka, passed peacefully at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be on held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Countryside United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made to Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, 303 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 2, Topeka, Kansas 66603.

To view Carol's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
