Carol Donnette Parrett Carol Donnette Parrett, 72, of Topeka, passed peacefully at home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be on held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Countryside United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to Countryside United Methodist Church, 3221 SW Burlingame Rd., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, 303 S. Kansas Ave., Ste. 2, Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019