Carol Faye, 84, of Topeka, passed away from death to new life on March 23, 2019.
She was born on February 3, 1935 in Barnes, KS the daughter of Jay and Hazel Johnson.
She married Paul Donald in 1953. He preceded her in death in 1969.
Carol married Darryl Boles on May 25, 1974. He preceded her in death in 2008.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jay Donald; and siblings, Betty Ruth Kelker and Dean Johnson.
She is survived by children, Brent Boles (Angela), Joe Donald (Bonnie), Jeff Donald, John Donald, Brenda Fenner (Mark); 13 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will follow at Half Day Cemetery, 3675 NW 62nd Street, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capper Foundation 3500 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019