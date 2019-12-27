|
|
Carol G. Laird Carol G. Laird, 91, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at The Healthcare Resort of Topeka.
He was born March 29, 1928, in Cummings, Kansas, the son of Thomas B. and Rose E. (Launer) Laird. He graduated from Ozawkie Rural High School and attended the University of Kansas. Carol was a U.S. Army veteran.
Carol was employed with Quaker Oats for many years, retiring as Project Engineer.
Mr. Laird was a member of Oakland United Presbyterian Church and served on the board of directors for Envista Credit Union (formerly Kansas Super Chief). He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with this grandkids.
Carol married Edna Bickford on April 12, 1953 in Burlingame, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister, Juanita Peel, and daughter-in-law, Michele Bevier.
Survivors include three children, Dana Laird; Cory (Serena) Laird; and Cherie Kerr; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be 10am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland United Presbyterian Church, 2810 NE Thomas Ave, Topeka, KS 66616. To leave a message for Carol's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019