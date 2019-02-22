Home

Carol Garcia

Carol Garcia Obituary
Carol Garcia Carol Garcia, 94, of Las Vegas, NV, died on February 14, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1924 in Kanapolis, KS. Her parents were Felipe and Natividad Rodriguez. Carol was married to Bob Garcia. He preceded her in death. She is survived by brothers Manuel and Frank Cervantez of Topeka, sisters Lola Vega and Guadalupe Guerrero of Topeka. Carol was preceded in death by brothers Felipe, Tony, Memo, Joe and sisters Isabella and Delores. Carol had 7 children: Clara (Jose) and Gloria of Topeka, Albert (Mia) of California, Boyd of Las Vegas and Linda of California. She was preceded in death by daughter Susan Miller and son Daniel Whitteker. She had 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Carol was a homemaker and loved to cook and sew. The viewing and cremation will take place at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on February 27, starting at 10 AM and cemetery services will follow the next day at 3 PM.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
