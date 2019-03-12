|
|
Carol J. Klamm Dateline - Cottonwood Falls - Carol J. Klamm, 83, died March 10, 2019, at Midland Hospice, Topeka. She was born February 19, 1936, in Emporia to Gerald and Pauline (Vaughan) Remy. Carol was an LPN, and worked from 1963-1968 at Stormont-Vail Hospital and from 1968-1989 at Santa Fe/Memorial Hospital. In 1995, Carol and Charley opened the Fiber Factory in Cottonwood Falls and it closed after Charley's passing in 2017.
Carol was a member of PEO Chapter BZ in Cottonwood Falls, Charter Member of PEO Chapter HC in Topeka, and Weavers Guild (Topeka Hand weavers and Spinners Guild). She was a member of Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church.
On December 3, 1955, she married Charles "Charley" F. Klamm at her parent's home near Strong City. They shared 62 years of marriage. Charley died January 25, 2017.
Carol is survived by: sons, David Klamm and wife Regina of Furley, Kenneth Klamm and wife Trish of Topeka; daughter, Kaylene Campbell and husband Charlie of Topeka; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles "Skip" Remy and wife Carolyn, Larry H. Remy and wife Dorothy, Kim S. Remy and wife Debbie; and sister-in-law, Loeva (Klamm) Bernard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; and son, Daniel E. Klamm.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Flint Hills Community Church, Cottonwood Falls. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Midland Hospice in Topeka, Second Presbyterian Church in Topeka or Flint Hills Scenic Byway, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
