Carol Jane (Hodison) Beaver

Carol Jane (Hodison) Beaver Obituary
Carol Jane (Hodison) Beaver Carol Jane (Hodison) Beaver, 81, of Topeka, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Cremation has taken place and private memorial services will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Carol's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
