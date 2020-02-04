|
Carol Malecki Carol Ann Malecki, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Carol is survived by her children, John (Mary), Shawnee, Kansas, Lori Rathert (Kevin), Wichita, Kansas, Steve (Julie), Overland Park, Kansas, and Christine Ryan (Sean), Topeka; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Father Richard Rohr, Alanna Buford and Tim Rohr. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Kathleen Buford.
The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 5th at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Action and Contemplation or Catholic Charities, sent in care of the funeral home.
To read Carol's full obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020