Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Malecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Malecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Malecki Obituary
Carol Malecki Carol Ann Malecki, 79, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

Carol is survived by her children, John (Mary), Shawnee, Kansas, Lori Rathert (Kevin), Wichita, Kansas, Steve (Julie), Overland Park, Kansas, and Christine Ryan (Sean), Topeka; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Father Richard Rohr, Alanna Buford and Tim Rohr. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Kathleen Buford.

The rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 5th at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will follow until 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Action and Contemplation or Catholic Charities, sent in care of the funeral home.

To read Carol's full obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -