|
|
Carol Ruth (Silvius) Bird Carol Ruth (Silvius) Bird, 90, of Berryton, joined our Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Pilgrim's Home Cemetery near Hope, Kansas in Dickinson County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Carol's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020