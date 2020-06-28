Carol Shields Evans Schoof, 94, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.