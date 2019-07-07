|
Carol (Absher) Stafford Carol (Absher) Stafford, 78, passed away June 22, 2019 in Warner-Robins, Georgia, with her children beside her.
Carol was born December 17, 1940 in Topeka, KS to Orin and Gwendolyn (Bray) Absher. She attended Topeka schools, graduating from Topeka High School in 1958. She moved to Warner-Robins, GA where she was the Personnel Manager for the Georgia Department of Corrections. She also owned Babyland, where she sold baby items.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin babies Jerry and Jeffrey, brother Wilbur Absher, sisters LaVerne Absher Webster, and Nancy Absher Schulz.
She is survived by her children, Kerri (Jim) Smith, Vernon, Alabama; Jodi (Sam) Holeman, Fort Mill, S. Carolina; Scott (Angela) Bowser, N. Augusta, S. Carolina; Jenni (Scott) Stewart, Warner-Robins, GA; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley (Absher) Cormack, Lawrence, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019