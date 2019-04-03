Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Sage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue Sage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Sue Sage Obituary
Carol Sue Sage Carol Sue Sage, 55, Topeka Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

She was born March 18, 1964 at Topeka, the daughter of Harold and Darlene (Chelf) Sage. She lived her childhood in Burlingame and graduated from Osage City High School in 1983. She never married.

She was preceded in death by her father Harold Sage on December 16, 2009.

Survivors include her mother, Darlene Sage, Burlingame, KS; a sister, Sharon Modin and partner Mike Foresman, Topeka, KS; a brother, Daniel Sage and wife Karen, Reading, KS; a sister, Gloria Cavanagh and husband Laurence, Auburn, KS.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now