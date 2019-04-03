|
Carol Sue Sage Carol Sue Sage, 55, Topeka Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
She was born March 18, 1964 at Topeka, the daughter of Harold and Darlene (Chelf) Sage. She lived her childhood in Burlingame and graduated from Osage City High School in 1983. She never married.
She was preceded in death by her father Harold Sage on December 16, 2009.
Survivors include her mother, Darlene Sage, Burlingame, KS; a sister, Sharon Modin and partner Mike Foresman, Topeka, KS; a brother, Daniel Sage and wife Karen, Reading, KS; a sister, Gloria Cavanagh and husband Laurence, Auburn, KS.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019