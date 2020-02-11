|
Caroline DeCoursey Caroline Madden DeCoursey passed away unexpectedly in Chicago on February 6, 2020, at the age of 21.
Caroline was born on June 15, 1998, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Theodore Edwin DeCoursey and Wynne Russell Madden. Caroline is the oldest of three children. She graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School in 2016, and was attending her senior year at Loyola University Chicago. Caroline had a childhood full of adventures and surrounded by love. Caroline's passion for helping others led her to pursue the academic degrees that would support her compassionate nature. Caroline was always looking out for others and will be remembered for her sincere kindness, strength, and passion.
Caroline is survived by her parents, Theodore Edwin DeCoursey and Wynne Russell Madden, her loving sister, Kendall Anne, and brother, James Henry; her grandmothers Judy Bodendieck Bradley (Frank Walsh) of Kansas City and Joyce Brewer DeCoursey of Topeka; her aunts Terry Madden Myers, Hadley Madden Maloney (Mike), Mary Colleen DeCoursey (David Patrick Brennan Jr.), and uncles James Henry DeCoursey III (Linda Jeanette), and Timothy Patrick DeCoursey (Elaine). She is also survived by her many cousins and family, as well as her dearest friend, Eric Metselaar. Caroline was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Henry DeCoursey Jr. and John Griffith Madden Jr. and her uncle, John Griffith Madden III.
Caroline found tremendous strength and fulfillment from her dog, Harley, whom she adopted last November. For this reason, if you wish, in lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to his place of adoption, Felines and Canines, in her name at www.felinescanines.org/donate, or by sending a check to Felines & Canines: P.O. Box 60616, Chicago, IL 60660.
There will be a private memorial service for her family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020