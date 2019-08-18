|
Carolne Leah Hines Caroline Leah Hines, age 93, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor nursing facility in Topeka. Cremation was chosen.
Caroline was born on January 20, 1926 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence Mathers Morriss and Norah Geelan Morriss.
She graduated from Topeka High School in 1943 and from the University of Kansas School of Fine Arts in 1947. She received a Bachelor's and Master's in music education. She was a member of Pi Kappa Lambda, honorary music fraternity, Mu Phi Epsilon, professional music sorority, and Pi Lambda Theta, professional education sorority.
She served as secretary/treasurer of the K.U. graduating class of 1947 and was a member of Sigma Kappa social sorority. She served eight years as Xi's Chapter Advisor in the 1980's.
She taught music at Winchester, Kansas from 1947 to 1950. From 1950 through 1991, she taught in the Topeka public schools where she served as elementary music supervisor and consultant. She ended her teaching career as a music specialist at Bishop and Gage schools.
She is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Topeka, where she served as organist for 10 years. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women of Westminster.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, professional education sorority, served as vice-president of the Minerva Club, and treasurer of the Music Study Club of Topeka.
She is survived by Leo R. Hines, whom she married on June 17, 1947, a son, Martin Hines of Topeka, Ks, grandson Taylor Hines and great-grandson Hendrix Hines of Oceanside, California, granddaughter Elise Hines of Albuquerque, New Mexico, nephews, Rex G. Morriss, Jr. of Manitou Springs, Colo. and David Morriss of Sarasota, Florida. Her son, Phillip R. Hines of Albuquerque, NM and her brother, Rex Geelan Morriss of Salina, KS preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell Ave, Topeka, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Midland Hospice.
Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019