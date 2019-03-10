Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Carolyn Eckhardt Obituary
Carolyn Eckhardt Carolyn Eckhardt, 71, of Topeka, passed away on March 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening, March 11, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 First Southern Baptist Church, 1912 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will take place at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, KS.

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
