Carolyn Hensley Osage City--Carolyn Hensley, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas. She was born on April 4, 1929 on a farm west of Osage City, the daughter of Fred and Mary Smith Bourne.
Carolyn had lived all of her life in Osage City, where she graduated from Osage City High School in 1947.
Carolyn had made cakes and cookies for weddings and anniversaries for over 50 years. She had worked for Dr. Sexton in Osage City, managed Ronald's Variety Store and then worked for Park Pharmacy and Gibson Pharmacy. She was a member of the Osage City United Methodist Church, the Bridge Club and volunteered at ECKAN.
On June 24, 1950, Carolyn was married to Ronald Hensley in Topeka.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, on April 9, 2005; by her twin daughters, Shez Lee and Shelly Dee; her parents, Fred and Mary; her two brothers, Roger and Robert Bourne; and her sister, Dorothy Phelon.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Cherryl) Hensley of Osage City and Todd (Connie) Hensley of Reading; her two granddaughters, Rhonda Sapp and Nicole Senft; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation, a private family graveside service will be held at the Osage City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Osage City Public Library or the Osage County Senior Center, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, KS. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020